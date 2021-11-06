Two die of Covid, 109 cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Two persons died of Covid-19 while 109 new cases of Covid-19, 11 from Jammu division and 98 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday, an official bulletin said.

The dead hailed one each from Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, 79 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08 from Jammu Division and 71 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 64 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 07 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 03 cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 09 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 01case while Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 68,597 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,50,28,486, it added.

