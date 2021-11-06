Snow lashes upper reaches, rains in plains

Authorities close roads to hilly areas in view of slippery condition

Srinagar: Higher reaches in Kashmir received snowfall while plains were lashed by rains on Friday.

The wet weather condition plummeted the mercury bringing the region under a cold wave.

In north Kashmir, Gulmarg and mountainous areas such as Machil, Gurez and other parts in Kupwara received snow while Srinagar and elsewhere saw rains during the day.

The accumulation of snow triggered slippery road conditions prompting closure of Bandipora-Gurez road for vehicular traffic.

Sub district magistrate Gurez Dr Mudasir said that Gurez valley received at least three inches of snowfall from Thursday night.

He said that the Razdan Pass, located around 12000 feet above sea level, has received at least 8 inches of snow due to which the road has been closed for vehicular movement.

In view of fresh snowfall and slippery condition of roads in border and hilly areas of Kupwara, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara has directed officials to restrict traffic movement from Kupwara to border areas including Keran, Karnah, Machil, Jumagund, Budnambal and Kumkadi.

The decision was taken to save precious lives from mishaps, an official spokesperson said.

The SSP Kupwara, SDM Karnah and Tehsildars of Karnah, Kralpora and Kupwara have been asked to take necessary action, it added.

Director Meteorological department Kashmir, Sonum Lotus said that there is no forecast for any major snowfall and weather will improve from tomorrow. He said that the weather will mostly remain dry from November 6 to 20.

Lotus said that light to moderate snow and rainfall occurred since late last night and also continued since morning in parts of north Kashmir and extreme west in Ladakh region.

He said that light and moderate snow and rainfall occurred in north Kashmir particularly Gurez and Machil Sector and Zojila-Drass axis (extreme West Ladakh).

He also said that there will be a major increase in day temperature and night temperature will fall by 2-3 degrees in the coming days.

With inputs from KNS

