Poonch: Traffic on Mughal Road, connecting Shopian and Poonch-Rajouri districts, was restored after remaining closed for a day, officials said on Saturday.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range Aftab Bukhari said that the thoroughfare was opened aftrer clearance of landslides and snow this morning.

The vehicular traffic was allowed on historic route on July 5 this year. Prior to it, the road was only allowed to be used for ferrying perishable items, mainly fruits. (GNS)

