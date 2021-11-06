Militants flee after shootout at hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar: Militants on Friday managed to flee after exchanging fire briefly with the security forces at SKIMS hospital in Bemina area of Srinagar, police said.

Police said that a brief exchange of fire between militants and security forces occurred at SKIMS hospital in Bemina area on the busy Pantha Chowk-Parimpora highway.

Police also said that the militants managed to escape, taking advantage of civilian presence in the area.

“There was a brief fire fight between militants and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Militants managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” an official handle of police tweeted.

