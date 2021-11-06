Ladakh reports 10 COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 21,005 and active cases to 98, officials said on Friday.

The Union territory has registered 208 Covid-related deaths — 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Three people were cured and discharged from hospital from Leh.

The total number of cured patients is 20,698, they said.

All the 10 fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

A total of 242 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Thursday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 98, including 93 in Leh and 5 in Kargil district. PTI

