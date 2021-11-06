Govt mulls localised lockdown in some areas: DC Srinagar

Eight areas brought under micro containment zones

Srinagar: In view of rapidly increasing Covid-19 positive case in Srinagar district, the District Administration has declared eight more areas as micro containment zones under medical zones of Batamaloo, Zadibal, SR Gunj and Khanyar to prevent spread of infection.

The areas include Milatabad Peerbagh, near Islamic Public School and Noorani Colony Peerbagh, Upper Soura near Petrol Pump, Bilal Colony Soura near Bilal Masjid and Bota Kadal near Daraul Uloom Bilaliya in Medical Zadibal Zone, Zaina Kadal near Gagar Masjid in Medical Zone S R Gunj and Buchwara and Batwara areas in Khanyar Medical Zone.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the recent spike in Covid-19 positive cases has prompted the administration to take the step for protection of precious lives.

He said they are mulling for localised lockdown in some specific areas of Srinagar if number of positive cases do not come down.

The DC said Srinagar has witnessed a spike in Covid cases in the past one week, prompting the administration to declare some areas in the city as containment zones.

Giving details, the DC said out of total active Covid-19 positive cases in the J&K, about half of them come from Srinagar district only. While other than Srinagar District, cases reported from 19 other districts are either in single digit or no case at all.

“There are 476 active Covid-19 positive cases in only Srinagar District out of total 981cases in J & K ,” he added.

He said currently there are 82 containment zones in Srinagar.

Asad said if people do not follow safety protocols, Srinagar could be the reason behind the start of the third wave in J&K.

The DC appealed to the people to follow Covid SOPs in letter and spirit and avoid large gatherings.

