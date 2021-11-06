Govt modifies cancellation of Darbar Move order

Restores accommodation of employees at Jammu

Srinagar: Four months after cancelling 149-year-old biannual tradition of shifting capitals between Srinagar and Jammu, the J&K government on Friday modified its order and restored the accommodation for its employees at Jammu.

In June, the administration had cancelled residential accommodations of government officials as part of ending the age-old practice of ‘darbar move’.

However, the government has issued a fresh order in which sanction has been accorded to partial modification of the order under number 113-Est of 2021 dated 29-06-2021 and restoration of government accommodation at Jammu.

“Consequent upon the order issued by the General Administration Department vide Government order No. 1133-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 25.10.2021, 1156 & 1157-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 28.10.2021, sanction is hereby accorded to the partial modification of Government Order No. 113-Est of 2021 dated 29.06.2021 and restoration of government accommodation at Jammu in favour of all these government employees which were earlier allotted to them by the Estates Department on temporary basis for a period of six months or till the services of the concerned employee is required by the department, whichever is earlier, on payment of rent/license fee as prescribed under rules,” said an order.

It added that the allottee(s) shall execute the necessary fresh license deed with the Deputy Director Estates, Jammu in this behalf and also complete all the formalities as required under rules.

“The allottee(s) shall also furnish an undertaking before the Deputy Director Estates, Jammu to the effect that neither they nor their spouse/family member(s) occupied any government residential accommodation or their own house in Jammu city,” the order said.

“The Deputy Director Estates, Jammu shall handover the possession of the restored accommodation only after verifying the genuineness/authenticity of the allottee(s) from the concerned DDO and furnish a report to the Director Estates within a weeks time positively,” it added. KNO

