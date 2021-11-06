Friday prayers again not allowed at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid: Anjuman

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed strong resentment over the decision by authorities and police to once again disallow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid.

“The Anjuman and Muslims of Kashmir are unable to understand that on the one hand, all the places of worship, mosques, shrines, Imambargahs and Khanqahs in Jammu and Kashmir have been officially opened for Friday prayers.

“But only Jama Masjid Srinagar continues to be selectively banned and restricted from holding Friday prayers. This is extremely unfortunate and incomprehensible,” it said in a statement.

It said that not allowing the prayers is tantamount to sheer interference in religion and hurting the religious sentiments and feelings of Muslims.

“Due to the continuous closure of the grand mosque, there is hurt and anger among the people from all walks of life including men, women and elderly people who want to come to the Jama Masjid to perform important duties such as Friday prayers. They see this attitude of the rulers as utterly offensive and vindictive,” the Anjuman said.

