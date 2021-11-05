Two killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Budgam

Budgam: Two persons were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in GogjiPathri area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday afternoon.

An official said that an accident took place at Gogjipathri when driver lost control over his car, resulting in the death of two persons.

He identified the deceased as Parvaiz Ahmad, son of Saifuddin of Kristwar Chadoora and Fayaz Ahmad Hajam of GogjiPathri.

A case under relevant section of law has been registered and further investigations have been taken up, he added—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print