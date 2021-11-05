Snowfall: Vehicular movement suspended on Mughal Road

Poonch/Kupwara: Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch-Rajouri districts, was closed after fresh snowfall near Pir Ki Gali along the thoroughfare, officials said on Friday.

DTI Mughal Road Qasam Choudhary said that traffic was halted on the road amid snowfall. He said that the road will be reopened once snow was cleared.

The historic road was opened for all types of vehicular traffic on July 5 this year. Prior to it, the road was only allowed to be used for ferrying perishable items, mainly fruits.

Meanwhile, Traffic movement in some far-flung areas of Kupwara including Keran, Karna, Macchil, Jumagund, Budnambal and Kumkadi was either restricted or suspended in wake of the snowfall and inclement weather, the officials said. (GNS)

