On Diwali, India-Pak troops exchange sweets along LoC

By on No Comment

On Diwali, India-Pak troops exchange sweets along LoC

Srinagar: The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets along the Line of control in Kashmir as a gesture for promoting peace and harmony on the occasion of Diwali, a defence spokesperson said here.

“On the occasion of Diwali and as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival, Indian and Pakistani Armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara,” the spokesperson said.

He said the events have been held when both the armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on the Line of Control.

On Diwali, India-Pak troops exchange sweets along LoC added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.