Kashmir parts receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar: The Kashmir parts here have received fresh snowfall on Friday while the weatherman has predicted light rains or snow across the Valley.

The temperature has plummeted further in most parts of the Valley as several areas especially higher reaches have received fresh snowfall, an official from MeT said.

He said that a new Western Disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir, adding that light rain or snow can occur at some places of Kashmir today.

Its maximum impact will be over parts of north Kashmir, he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities here have closed the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic after fresh snowfall at Dawar Gurez.

Bandipora Gurez road has been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall on Razdan top, an official said, adding that snowfall is also going on in several parts of Gurez and Tulail—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print