J&K reports 95 Covid cases

Srinagar: Ninety five cases of Covid 19, 14 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, were reported on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

Moreover, 60 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 05from Jammu Division and 55 from Kashmir Division.

for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 cases, Baramulla reported 14 cases, Budgam reported 13 cases, Pulwama reported 04cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 04 cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases, Shopian reported 01 case while Kulgam reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 08 cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 02cases, Kathua reported 03case, Samba reported no case, Kishtwar reported no cases, Poonch reported 01case while Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 52,824 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,49,60,996.

