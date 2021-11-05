J&K Reports 2 Covid-19 Deaths, 109 Fresh Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 109 fresh covid-19 cases while two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Among the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Jammu Division and 98 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 332760.

There were two fresh fatalities due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said and one victim each belonged to Jammu and Kashmir divisions respectively. So far 4440—2177 in Jammu and 2263 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print