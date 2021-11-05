Govt expected to decide about opening of schools in coming weeks

Srinagar: With low Covid positivity rate, Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to decide about reopening of schools in the next three weeks, an official said.

The official said director school education and commissioner secretary school education will take a call on reopening of schools if parents will give positive feedback about the same.

“Over the last three weeks, there is a slight increase in positive cases of COVID-19 and we are closely monitoring the situation, so that we will be prepared beforehand to tackle the third wave of COVID19,” he told KNS

He said that they are working with precautions in every district so as to monitor the surge or reduction of COVID positive cases in each district.

“Deputy Commissioners from all districts present a weekly report of the COVID situation in their respective districts and based on that the State Executive Committee of Disaster Management headed by Chief Secretary will chair a meeting with all the concerned officials to handle the situation every week,” the official said.

Stating that all district education officials have submitted data regarding the current scenario in their respective areas, the official said that a decision would be taken based on their reports.

He said that regarding reopening of schools, the first thing is that no vaccine has been approved for children yet. “That’s the main hindrance because if vaccination of children gets approved then the administration can take a decision regarding reopening of schools. Children are unvaccinated so they are vulnerable to COVID19, that is why administration cannot take any risk yet,” he said.

He said that whenever the positivity rate of Covid decreases, the administration will allow phase wise reopening so that people don’t suffer much.

“In the coming days, if COVID positivity rate reduces then it might be possible to reopen schools in a staggered manner. He said that the schools were reopened for high and higher secondary students keeping in view the board examinations of 10th and 12th classes.

“50% attendance has been carried out for both these classes so that studies could be continued along with COVID appropriate behaviour. After closely monitoring the COVID situation over the next two to three weeks we will take a call on reopening of schools in a staggered manner,” he said.

The official said that in case the positivity rate rises, they will again shut down all educational institutions keeping in view the safety of students.

