Govt cuts petrol prices by Rs 12, diesel by 17

Srinagar: The J&K government has decided to reduce petrol price by Rs 12 per litre and diesel price by Rs 17 a litre following reduction of excise duty on the fuels by the Government of India.

Announcing the decision, LG Manoj Sinha said that the government will reduce additional Rs 7 on petrol and diesel.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji has given a great Deepawali gift by announcing reduction in excise duty on Petrol&Diesel. In addition, J&K admin has decided to reduce additional Rs.7 on Petrol&Diesel,thereby reducing Petrol price by Rs.12/litre &Diesel by Rs.17/litre in UT from today, ” the LG Sinha tweeted.

