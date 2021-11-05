Cop Killed In ‘Accidental Fire’ In Kishtwar

Jammu: A policeman was killed allegedly in accidental fire at Malipeth Kishtwar where he was posted on naka duty, officials said on Friday.

 

They said Constable Ajeet Singh of R S Pura Jammu suffered grievous wounds after his SLR rifle went off accidentally. He was rushed to district hospital Kishtwar where he succumbed to the wounds, they said.

 

SSP Kistwar Shafqat Hussein Bhat confirmed about  the killing of the policemen and said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up. (GNS)

