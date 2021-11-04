West Indies to tour Pakistan in December, play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs

Islamabad: The West Indies cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at Karachi’s National Stadium from Dec 13 to 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, this will be the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they had played three T20Is.

“The two-time former 50-over world champions will be playing One-day Internationals (ODIs) in Pakistan for the first time since Dec 2006,” the statement said.

The December ODIs will form part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the Super League which will see the top seven sides and event host India qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event, the statement said.

Schedule

Dec 9: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

Dec 13: First T20I in Karachi

Dec 14: Second T20I in Karachi

Dec 16: Third T20I in Karachi

Dec 18: First ODI in Karachi

Dec 20: Second ODI in Karachi

Dec 22: Third ODI in Karachi

Dec 23: Departure

“After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow,” said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides,” he said.

The PCB chairman also expressed the hope that the National Command and Operation Centre will allow the maximum number of fans to watch the matches so that they can see their favourite players in action. (Agencies)

