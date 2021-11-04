Step up ops against militants, orders DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday directed for stepping up operations against militants and surveillance of over ground workers, an official spokesperson said.

Addressing the joint officers meeting at Anantnag to review security situation of south Kashmir, he stressed for alertness and said that “no space should be given to any anti-peace element to create any disturbance and emphasized on stepping up operations to check the movement of criminals and militants and other suspicious elements”.

He directed for taking stern action against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities.

Singh directed that besides monitoring the law and order situation strict surveillance be maintained on the mischief mongers and over ground workers.

“The DGP said that JKP along with other security forces has maintained peace and order effectively in the face of difficult situations during the last over three decades to provide and provided a peaceful environment for the people,” the official handout said.

Singh stressed for strengthening relations with the people adding that cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to further consolidate the peace mission in J&K.

With regard to the upcoming winter, the DGP directed the officers to mobilize their resources so that the personnel deployed in remote and snow bound areas don’t face any problem.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure synergy at different levels to make the efforts more fruitful.

He said that the supervisory officers should regularly brief deployments in their respective areas to bring further improvement in the day-to-day functioning.

“He said that Pakistan and their agents are always in search of an opportunity to disrupt prevailing peace. Stressing for counter strategies and preventive measures, he emphasized upon the officers to remain extra alert and take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of militants,” it added.

He directed the officers to intensify the operations against militants and their support network and directed the officers to augment the security of vulnerable places.

The officers apprised the DGP regarding the security measures put in place to meet the possible security challenges and ensure the safety and security of the people.

