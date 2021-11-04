Nights Remain Colder In Kashmir, Ladakh; Minus 7.6°C In Leh, Minus 2.8°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: The minimum temperature recorded further dip at most places in Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh on Thursday.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.8°C against 2.0°C on the previous night.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 0.6°C against previous night’s 1.6°C, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.0°C on previous night, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 1.7°C against 1.2°C on previous night, the official said.
Kupwara town in the north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.7°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, the official said.
Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.5°C against minus 1.6°C on previous night, the official said.
Leh recorded low of minus 7.6°C against last night’s minus 3.2°C while mercury settled at 3.4°C against previous low of 3.2°C, the official said.
The temperatures have fallen considerably after record rainfall and snowfall in some plains and upper reaches during October 23-24.
The meteorological department has said that there was no forecast for any major snowfall till November 10.
“Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain/ snow (over higher reaches) is most likely during 4th Night & 5th. It may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Zojila, Mugal road, Banihal-Ramban axis, Sinthan Top etc. due to snowfall and Low temperature,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast for any major Snowfall till November 10.” (GNS)