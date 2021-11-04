Nights Remain Colder In Kashmir, Ladakh; Minus 7.6°C In Leh, Minus 2.8°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: The minimum temperature recorded further dip at most places in Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.8°C against 2.0°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 0.6°C against previous night’s 1.6°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.0°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 1.7°C against 1.2°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in the north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.7°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.5°C against minus 1.6°C on previous night, the official said.

Leh recorded low of minus 7.6°C against last night’s minus 3.2°C while mercury settled at 3.4°C against previous low of 3.2°C, the official said.

The temperatures have fallen considerably after record rainfall and snowfall in some plains and upper reaches during October 23-24.

The meteorological department has said that there was no forecast for any major snowfall till November 10.

“Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain/ snow (over higher reaches) is most likely during 4th Night & 5th. It may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Zojila, Mugal road, Banihal-Ramban axis, Sinthan Top etc. due to snowfall and Low temperature,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast for any major Snowfall till November 10.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print