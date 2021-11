Rajouri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Rajouri distric today, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said Modi is scheduled to reach Rajouri where he will celebrate the festival of lights with soldiers. “Senior army commanders are also scheduled to accompany PM Modi in the celebrations,” they said.

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Rajouri as well. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print