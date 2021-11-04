LG, CS extends Deewali greetings

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir on the eve of Deepawali.
In a message, Lt Governor said that Deepawali, the festival of lights is a harbinger of joy, happiness and prosperity.
“It is a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and of hope over despair. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil and reflects the true spirit of our composite culture.”
“May this joyous occasion bring joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to the people,” Lt Governor added.
Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta too extended Diwali greetings to the people.
In his message on the eve of Diwali, the Chief Secretary said that the festival celebrates victory of good over evil, and inspires us to adopt the principles of truthfulness, and righteousness in our lives.
Mehta urged the people to celebrate a green and safe Diwali while abiding by the COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festivities.
