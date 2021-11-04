KU’s CCPC to offer free coaching to meritorious civil service aspirants

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) is going to offer coaching to meritorious civil service aspirants this year with 100 percent scholarship.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Ishaq Geer said the Centre aims to attract best talent and provide them the best possible coaching to crack IAS/KAS examinations next year.

Starting next month, the 10-month coaching programme will be non-residential and full-time.

“It will be offered in physical/offline mode, however, if the need arises, a quick transition shall be made to the online mode depending upon the COVID-related circumstances and containment guidelines,” Prof Geer said.

A tuition fee of Rs 50,000 shall be collected from all the aspirants selected on the basis of a written test to be conducted by the University’s Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations. However, top 50 students selected on the basis of their merit obtained in the written test, continuous assessment of their performance and monitoring of their attendance on a regular basis, will be provided free coaching.

“This fee waiver will be enabled through financial assistance received by the CCPC from a central council,” Prof Geer said.

He said application forms can be downloaded from CCPC’s official website (ccpc.uok.edu.in).

The last date for receiving the duly-filled hard copies of the application forms, along-with a demand draft of Rs 500 towards application-cum-entrance fee favouring Director, Centre for Career Counselling and Planning, is November 13, 2021. The date of entrance examination will be communicated later.

“For further details, interested candidates can contact us on 0194-2272265 or 9796182264 during office hours,” Prof Geer said.

Pertinently, five trainees of the CCPC have recently emerged successful in JEE-MAINS examination whose results were declared recently, he said.

