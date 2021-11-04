HC orders for timely facilities including internet to student community in Uri

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday directed the government authorities to take due care about education of children of Uri area and a timely decision on the accessibility of required facilities like of internet in the area for educational purposes.

The Court of Sanjay Dhar and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey disposed of the litigation after Additional Advocate General (AAG), Shah Aamir submitted before the court in terms of the instructions received, the government is proposing to shift to physical mode of education and the concern projected as regards the education of the children is taken care of.

He submitted that the representation of the villagers on the subject is also being looked into.

“In view of the above, we dispose of this petition with the direction to the respondents to take due care of the education of the children of the area and take a decision on the representation stated to have been filed by the villagers on the subject within a reasonable dispatch,” the bench said.

Earlier, a plea filed by Naveed Bakhtiyar through his counsel Syed Musaib sought a direction from the court to direct respondents to make internet and telecommunications services available for the students of Uri area as it is heavily impacting the education of children.

The petitioner counsel had submitted before the court that schools in compliance of the government orders are ensuring the availability of online study material and most importantly classes have been also conducted through the online medium.

He, however had submitted that the major hitch to this novel situation is lack of internet availability, which is not only dejecting the parents of the area from availing such facility but is also encouraging schools and colleges to maintain a lull on the happenings.

“That the utter lack of internet connectivity in the region has affected the basic human rights of the people of Uri, such as right to education, right to information, right to health, etc, as provided under the Constitution of India and various international covenants”, the counsel had said.

