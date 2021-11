Srinagar: Mohan Lal and Muhammad Akram Chowdary have been appointed judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

An official order said that President of India is pleased to appoint Mohan Lal and Muhammad Akram Chowdary as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in that order of seniority with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print