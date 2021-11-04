Govt reduces excise duty on petrol, diesel

Srinagar: The Central government on Wednesday evening said that excise duty on petrol and diesel has been reduced on the eve of Diwali, thereby petrol and diesel will get cheaper.

Reports quoting government sources said that the excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

“The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have been urged to reduce VAT on petrol &land diesel to give relief to consumers,” they said.

Notably, prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing with each passing day, thereby put a lot of burden on the consumers.

