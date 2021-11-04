99 Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Ninety nine new positive cases of Covid-19 cases, 18 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, were reported on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 69 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 07from Jammu Division and 62 from Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla reported 11 cases, Budgam reported 03 cases, Pulwama reported no case, Kupwara reported 04cases, Anantnag reported 01case,Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported 12 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 09cases, Udhampur reported nocases, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 04 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported no case, Reasi reported 01case while Ramban reported 02 fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin said that 85,708 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,49,01,484.