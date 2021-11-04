30-year-old man’s body found in paddy field in Batnoor Pulwama

Srinagar: Body of a 30-year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances in Batnoor Shahoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said that the body was spotted in the paddy field by some passersby. Subsequently the police was informed which reached the spot soon and took the corpse into possession.

Meanwhile a police official confirming the recovery of body said that based on documents found in his pocket, he has been identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat (30) of Barsoo Awantipora.

The official said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death. (GNS)

