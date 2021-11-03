Two Covid deaths in Kashmir, 110 cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Two persons died of Covid in Kashmir while 110 new positive cases were reported across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The fresh cases include 18 from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 15from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla reported 21 cases, Budgam reported 5 cases, Pulwama reported 1 case, Kupwara reported 4 cases, Anantnag reported 4 cases, Bandipora reported 3 cases, Ganderbal reported 11 cases, Shopian reported 1 case while Kulgam reported no fresh case.
Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 05 cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported 05 cases, Reasi reported 01 case while Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On Covid vaccination, the bulletin informs that 99,958 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1, 48, 11,303.