Setting up SIA assault on democratic, civil liberties of citizens: PAGD

Srinagar: The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday said that the latest decision of the administration to set up State Investigating Agency (SIA) by all counts is only aimed to strengthen the repressive apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said that the formation of one more agency empowered with unbridled powers is one more assault on the democratic rights and civil liberties of the citizens.

“In the name of fighting militancy these agencies and laws are being weaponised against the citizens who hold a different viewpoint from the government,” reads the statement.

“What was the need to add one more such agency when NIA and UAPA have created havoc among the people by gross misuse of these draconian measures? J&K is a political issue and needs a political outreach. What was required to be done was to provide relief and not any addition to such harsh measures, which are bound to deepen their alienation,” it reads.

It said that PAGD had opposed all such laws in the past and will do so in future as well.

“Even eminent jurists in the country have expressed resentment over the draconian laws being passed by the government in the name of fighting terrorism,” it reads.

The statement added that these laws can be wielded as a weapon against opponents. “The fight to defend democracy must encompass the struggle to get rid of these draconian laws,” it said.

