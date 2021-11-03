President appoints 2 judges to HC, strength to increase to 13

Srinagar: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday appointed Mohan Lal and Mohammad Akram Chowdhary as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointments have been made by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India. “Their appointment shall come into effect from the day they assume office,” reads the order . With their appointment, the bench strength of the top court, common to J&K and Ladakh, shall go to 13. (GNS)

