Nine new Covid cases in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh recorded nine fresh COVID-19 cases that raised the tally to 20,971, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 76, officials said on Tuesday.
Ladakh has registered 207 coronavirus-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. No new fatality due to COVID-19 has been reported in Ladakh.
The recovery count remained unchanged at 20,687 as no new coronavirus patient was discharged from hospitals, they said.
All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.
A total of 209 sample reports in Ladakh tested negative for the virus, they said.
There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh yesterday.
Seventy-one of the active COVID-19 cases in the UT are in Leh and the remaining five in Kargil district, the officials said.
Leh: Ladakh recorded nine fresh COVID-19 cases that raised the tally to 20,971, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 76, officials said on Tuesday.