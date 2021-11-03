J&K sets up anti-militancy body

On the pattern of NIA, Police Stations to inform the new body about militancy related cases

SRINAGAR: Now Jammu and Kashmir will have its own State Investigation Agency (SIA) in place which will investigate militancy related cases.

This will aid the existing National Investigation Agency, an apex body dealing with counter-militancy tasks, and has been active for the past three years in Jammu and Kashmir , to bring down the militancy activities, funding related cases.

The body will have the power on the lines of NIA to registrar cases. According to an official order, all Police Stations now have to mandatorily intimate the new body as soon as the militancy-related cases are registered. It will also be the nodal agency for coordinating with NIA, the central agency. This is most likely going to speedify investigation.

The body has come into being nearly a month after civilians were killed by gunmen. About 44 killings which included 19 militants, 13 civilians and 12 armed forces personnel, were killed in October, the deadliest month in the year. The killings have also led to review of security measures.

The agency has been constituted within the Jammu and Kashmir Police for speedy investigation and prosecution in militancy-related cases as well as coordinating with central agencies. Offences related to the Explosive Substances Act, the UAPA and the Atomic Energy Act. Anti-hijacking, militancy conspiracy, militancy financing and militancy-related to narcotics, militancy-related to kidnaping and murder are the under the doman of the new body. Militancy linked thefts and extortions, ATM and bank robbery cases, militancy-linked weapon snatching and robbery cases and cases related to propaganda, creating false narrative, large scale incitement, spreading disaffection, enmity against the Indian union are the other ones.

In the existing arrangement, a militancy related case is registered by the police station. And NIA comes into picture if the case defies existing norm and wider repercussions. Now SIA will have to deal with all the cases, when reported at any police station.

The CID chief will be the ex-officio director of the SIA and in-charge of police stations will mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registering a militancy-related case and about any such cases where any militancy linkage surfaces during the probe, as per the order.

