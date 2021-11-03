Elderly Man Injured After Hit By Scooty in Lolab Succumbs at SKIMS Soura

Kupwara: An elderly man who was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura after critically injured by a scooty rider at Sunnar Darpora in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has succumbed to his injuries on intervening Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The 55-year-old namely Wali Mohammad Najar son of Abdul Aziz Najar was hospitalised in critical conditions after hit by a scooty bearing registration number JK09A 5709. However hours after admission, the elderly man succumbed to his injuries at the tertiary hospital, as told by a family member.

A case stands registered into the incident and the two-wheeler also taken into seizure.(GNS)

