DySP Prisons, school principal sacked for facilitating militancy, 2016 agitation

Srinagar: The J&K government on Monday terminated the services of two employees including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) who was accused of facilitating a meeting between two youths and an arrested militant commander in Srinagar Jail.

An official order said the administration has terminated the service of Ferroz Ahmad Lone, DSP Prisons, and Javid Ahmad Shah, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Bijbehara.

Both have been terminated under Article 311(2) (C) of the Constitution that gives the administration the power to terminate the services of a government employee without constituting an inquiry against them.

Lone, who was recruited as DSP Prison in 2012, was charged with facilitating a meeting between two youths and an arrested militant commander by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The DSP has been accused of misusing his official position by facilitating issuance of passes to the two youths who had come to meet the militant commander in the jail.

“It was in this meeting that a criminal conspiracy was hatched to send the youths to Pakistan for arms training,” officials claimed, adding that both youths were arrested before they could cross over to Pakistan.

According to official sources, Javid, who was appointed as lecturer in 1989, has been sacked due to being a sympathiser of Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami (JeI).

He has been accused of playing the role of an advisor to Hurriyat cadre and JeI working in Bijbehara during the 2016 agitation.

Shah has been handicapped for the last 30 years and is not in a position to carry out any “untoward” activities, the family sources said.

“He can barely walk, leave alone orchestrating anything of the sort he has been alleged of,” a family member said.

The family said that he has been falsely accused of supporting “terror” activities.

“Anyone in the area and his school can vouch that he has been a staunch educationist and nothing more than that. These are baseless allegations,” the family told Kashmir Reader.

