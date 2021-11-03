Cold Conditions Prevail In Kashmir; Gulmarg, Pahalgam Freezes

Srinagar: Night temperature fell further across Kashmir Valley even as sub-zero conditions prevailed in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, officials said on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.0°C against 2.6°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 1.6°C against previous night’s 1.9°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.0°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 1.2°C against 2.2°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in the north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.2°C against 1.9°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against 2.0°C on previous night, the official said.

The temperatures have fallen considerably after record rainfall and snowfall in some plains and upper reaches during October 23-24.

The MeT has said that the weather was most likely to remain mainly dry for now.

“The weather is likely to be mainly dry,” the official said, adding, “There is no forecast for any major rain and snow till November 10 in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.” (GNS)

