Sajad Lone asks J&K parties to stop ‘hollow rhetoric’

Srinagar: Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone on Monday asked parties in Jammu and Kashmir to create an “enabling environment” for the Centre to deliver and denounced those keen to “start a new round of confrontation” at the cost of Kashmir’s people.

Lone said his party will not indulge in such predatory politics and will not let the ideological difference with the Centre become a catalyst for further erosion of interests of Jammu and Kashmir and an impediment towards the re-empowerment of its people.

His remarks came after the party convened a meeting of its central working committee (CWC) to discuss important organisational matters and the current political situation.

Lone alleged that some leaders see their survival in strife, struggle and pain of the Kashmiris and in manufacturing victims, and asked them to end their “hollow and high-pitched rhetoric”.

He said it is a cruel paradox that those parties or leaders who are in search of victims through their quest for confrontation have been the victors of the past while creating victims amongst the Kashmiris.

The Peoples Conference (PC) will not let the ideological difference with the union government become a catalyst for further erosion and an impediment towards the re-empowerment of the people of J-K.

The conscience of the leadership of our party does not permit us to throw more innocent Kashmiris in harm’s way. We will not do the predatory politics on the victimhood of poor Kashmiri’s children. We will do everything in our power to protect a common Kashmiri from being victimised, he said, asking other parties to take a similar stand.

The PC president said his party has a million disagreements with the ruling regime and its leadership and its ideological differences with the union government were steep and irreconcilable , but the reality is that they wield power.

The irrational and theatrical provocations of a section of our leadership are only becoming a catalyst for new changes and erosions. It is our firm belief that true to the age-old Kashmiri adage that the bravado of allowing something to be taken away needs the skills of a magician to get it back, he said, adding, there is no space for further bravado.

Lone said, “We have to create an enabling environment for deliverance by Delhi.”

We are in a hurry that democracy is restored, we are in a hurry that whatever has been taken away be restored. New Delhi is not in any hurry, he said, referring to abrogation of special status and taking away of statehood.

He said it is time the leadership of the parties rose from its slumber and understood that every word it utters has a consequence for the people of Kashmir.

The PC president said every confrontation ends up with a victim and a victor and “we have to ask ourselves who will be the new victims if there is going to be a new round of confrontation”.

Our simple question to those who are keen to start a new round of confrontation is that from whom the new victims will be selected. Will it be from the political elite, will it be from their families or will it as per tradition be the poor man’s son, he said.

Manufacturing victims and discoursing victimhood cannot be a substitute for ideology. It seems that some leaders see their survival in strife, struggle and pain of the Kashmiris. They, by virtue of their utterances, want to incite and goad New Delhi to act harshly against the people of Kashmir,” he alleged.

PTI

