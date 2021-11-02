Newborn’s body found in garbage dump in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu: The body of a newborn was found in a garbage dump near the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The body was noticed by some pedestrians and the police were informed about it, they said.

Principal of GMC, Rajouri Brij Mohan Gupta said an inquiry is underway to ascertain whether any woman gave birth to a stillborn baby in the hospital over the past few days.

“I have ascertained facts with the concerned doctors and have come to know that three babies were delivered in the hospital through cesarean section on Sunday and all of them are in good health,” he said.

“We are also checking records and CCTV footage of the past two days,” he added.

Gupta said a three-member committee has been formed to ascertain the age of the deceased baby.

He said the deputy commissioner of Rajouri has also deputed a team led by a tehsildar at the hospital for an inquiry.

