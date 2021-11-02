More chill coming to Kashmir

SRINAGAR: After a brief spell of wet weather, Kashmir region is bracing for a further fall in temperature with another mild spell of rain and snow, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Monday.

According to Sonum Lotus, the MeT director in Kashmir, between Nov 2 and Nov 5, the temperature will fall further, the weather will be cloudy, and there are chances of brief bouts of rainfall at many places in Kashmir.

“Mild western disturbances and winds from the Mediterranean are expected to hit the region between November 2 and 5,” he said. “But its impact won’t be much. However there are chances of scattered rains at isolated places. Mostly, the sky will be cloudy.”

He said the day temperature is also going to fall further in the coming days. The temperature has already fallen by more than 10 degrees since the beginning of the autumn season, with mornings and evenings remaining chilly.

In Srinagar, maximum day temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Sunday, while the minimum was 4.4 degrees Celsius during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The minimum temperature used to be above 10 degrees Celsius a month ago.

Winter in Kashmir begins in October and lasts till March. The chill however remains in April too. Between October and February, Kashmir frequently receives snow and rainfall. There is also a significant drop in temperature to sub zero levels.

