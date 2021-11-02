Govt Sacks Deputy SP Jail, School Principal By Invoking Article 311

Srinagar: The J&K government on Tuesday dismissed its two more employees from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The orders against Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent, Jail and Javid Ahmad Shah, Principal,

Government Girls Higher Secondary Anantnag have been issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr. Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent, Jail S/o Abdul Gaffar Lone R/o Futlipora, Chrari Sharief, Budgam are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order, adding, “The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Feroz Ahmad Lone, Superintendent, Jail S/o Abdul Gaffar Lone R/o Futlipora, Chrari Sharief, Budgam.”

Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor ordered dismissal of Feroz Ahmad Lone from service, with immediate effect.

Similar worded order has been issued against Javid Ahmad Shah, Principal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bijbehara, Anantnag son of Late Abdul Gani Shah of Eidgah, Bijbehara, Anantnag .

On October 17 this year, the government invoked same Article to terminate services of Anees-ul-Islam, son of Altaf Ahmad Shah resident of 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar, at present Bachpora, Srinagar. He was a Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Another employee was Farooq Ahmad Butt, a teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda, son of Dawood Butt resident of Kathwa tehsil Pahgsoo district Doda.

Earlier on September 22 this year, the administration had terminated the services of six employees for working against the “interests of security of state” under Article 311.

So far, since May this year the government has sacked nearly two dozen employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. (GNS)

