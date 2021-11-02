Four faculty members of BGSBU bag JKST&IC Research Grant

Rajouri.Four Faculty members of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri have been sanctioned for individual research projects with a total outlay of 28.13 lacs from Jammu and Kashmir Science & Technology and Innovation council, Department of Science & Technology, Govt.of Jammu and Kashmir under Capex budget scheme “Sponsor Research & Extension Programme’’. The four faculty members who have received the research grant included Dr. Mod. Hanief, Assistant professor, department of Botany, Dr. Tasleem Arif Jan, Assistant professor , Department of Botany, Dr. Manmeet Singh, Department of Information TechnologyEngineering and Dr. Feroz Ahmed Mir, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the faculty members for receiving the research grant. Prof. Akbar said that the selection of four faculty members for the research grant from JKST&IC is a recognition and reflection of the high standard of quality teaching and research done at the university. Prof Akbar thanked the JKSC&IC for selecting the teachers of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University for the research promotion and excellence scheme. On the occasion Prof. Akbar urged faculty members to publish in reputed journals and submit more proposals for research grants from various national and international funding agencies.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print