4 Covid deaths in Kashmir, 84 new cases

SRINAGAR: The government’s daily bulletin on Covid-19 informed on Monday that 98 new positive cases, 14 from Jammu division and 84 from Kashmir division, were reported in the last 24 hours. Also, 4 COVID related deaths were reported from Kashmir Division during the last 24 hours.

Also, 97 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 80 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), 899 cases are active (98 in Jammu Division and 801 in Kashmir Division).

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 56 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 01case, Ganderbal reported 08 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 07 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Kishtwar reported 01 case, Poonch reported no case while Ramban and Reasi reported 01 fresh case each.

