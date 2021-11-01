Man Killed, 3 Others Injured As private vehicle falls into gorge in Kupwara

Kupwara,: A 32-year-old man was killed and three persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Kralpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, officials said.

They said the car (JK01V/9561) while on way to Kupwara fell into a deep gorge in Upper Nachaya area. Four persons onboard it were injured and immediately rushed to Sub-District Hospital Tangdhar. However one of them, Nissar Ahmad Khan (32) son of Ghulam Hussan Khan of Karlpora died before he could be admitted there, they said.

The injured have been identified as Iqbal Ahmad Awan (24) son of Abdul Rasheed of Karlpora, Altaf Ahmad Awan (33) son of Abdul Rasheed Awan, Ashiq Hussain Bhat (33) son of Abdullah Bhat of Lone Hari Kralpora.

A police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print