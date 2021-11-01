JK reports 95 new cases

SRINAGAR: The Government today informed that 95 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 06 from Jammu division and 89 from Kashmir division, have been reported today.
Moreover, 79 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08from Jammu Division and 71 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 10 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 01case, Ganderbal reported 07 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 03 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Ramban reported 01 case while Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Reasi reported no fresh cases.
SRINAGAR: The Government today informed that 95 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 06 from Jammu division and 89 from Kashmir division, have been reported today.