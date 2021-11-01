J&K Reports 4 Covid-19 Deaths, 98 Fresh Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 98 fresh covid-19 cases even as four persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 332347.

There were four deaths due to the virus during the time and all victims belonged to Kashmir Valley—three from Srinagar and one Budgam district respectively. So far 4436—2176 in Jammu and 2260 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print