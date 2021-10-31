NC expresses dismay over sacking of female technician

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference On Friday expressed dismay over the sacking of an operation theatre technician in Rajouri who had allegedly shared a whatsapp status regarding Indo-Pak cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

Taking strong exception to the measure, Party’s state Women’s wing President Advocate Shameema Firdous called the sacking preposterous and unjustified. “Such unjustified measures mark the gradual shrinking of the democratic footprints across Jammu & Kashmir. Since India has always been a melting pot of ideas and discourse, the decline of democratic space is serious. It is yet another incident of exceptional treatment being meted out to our people. In the process, it is the people who they are losing. Such measures are unheard of in the emancipated world. It is not just the lady itself who is at the receiving end, her dependents too will bear the brunt of this just measure,” she said.

“The measure reeks of the epochal transformation now, the country continues to witness under the BJP government. By disrupting all fundamental traits of democracy, the present government has created a political subculture of repression, fear and silence in Kashmir,” she said adding, “Such actions increase the vulnerability of government employees who work with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.”

She demanded immediate revoking of her termination order.

Alluding to transfer of land for various purposes including 65.5 acres of land transferred in favour of the CRPF, Shameema said, “Being an interim arrangement the LG administration should desist from taking such measures which have far reaching consequences. Besides, the move will impact the availability of land for productive measures like tourism, industries, special economic zones and industrial estate. How can the administration reconcile to the needs of every growing populace, when such huge tracts of land are thoughtlessly doled out to forces for use? There will be long-term consequences both developmental as well as psychological, therefore the order should be annulled forthwith.”

