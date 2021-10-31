Kashmir gets its first ever floating theatre at Dal lake

SRINAGAR: The first-ever openair floating theatre in Jammu and Kashmir has been launched in the famous Dal lake. During the concluding ceremony of the ongoing Iconic week celebrations, the theatre was inaugurated by J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

This theatre aims to attract tourism to the union territory. Kashmir has earned fame on a global level for its natural beauty and Bollywood filmmakers have called it a ‘photographers paradise’. On this occasion, a Shikara rally, adorned with shining lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing to Kashmiri songs which entertained guests and passersby. Bollywood film ‘Kashmir ki Kali’ was shown to tourists and residents of the area in the theatre.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, J-K government said that the theatre will benefit tourism in the union territory. “We have a great demand for evening activities. The concept of open-air is pretty unique, not found anywhere in this world. It will greatly advantage the tourism in Kashmir. Shikara, houseboat owners, the hotel industry is welcoming tourists with open hands. J-K is safest from the COVID-19 point of view since the entire tourist industry is vaccinated. Various capacitybuilding programmes were done on COVID protocols by the industry. Since winter is coming soon, hope people from the country and world will visit J-K,” he said while talking to ANI. Locals and tourists alike appreciated the government initiative which they believe will boost tourism in Kashmir.

