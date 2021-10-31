JK reports 101 new cases

SRINAGAR: The government today informed that 101 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 11 from Jammu division and 90 from Kashmir division, have been reported today.

In the same period of last 24 hours, 87 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16 from Jammu Division and 71 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the official bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla reported 25 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 01case,Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Doda reported 03 case, Poonch reported 01 case, Ramban reported 01 case while, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print