Still no Friday prayers at Jamia

SRINAGAR: The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in a statement today said that once again the authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers to be held at the central mosque. “Deployment of forces was carried out since early morning in the area. When gates of the mosque were opened in the morning by Auqaf employees, forces stopped them and informed them that prayer will not be allowed today,” it said in the statement.
Anjuman said that repeated and deliberate closure of the central Jama Masjid for Friday prayers by the authorities was highly condemnable. “Muslims of the valley denounce this injustice and interference in their religious obligations in strongest terms,” the Anjuman said and registered strong protest.
The Anjuman also decried the continued arbitrary house arrest of its president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq since Aug 5 2019.