MHA likely to approve Phase II of Jhelum flood management plan

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday reviewed the PMDP and projects of Jal Shakti department in a high-level meeting with the officials of J&K and Punjab Governments.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, along with Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti department and Secretary, PM&DD.

It was informed that Shahpur Kandi project has an irrigation potential of 53927 hectares and will provide irrigation facilities to the two predominantly Kandi Districts namely Samba and Kathua.

Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti, J&K, informed that land acquisition proceedings have been initiated by J&K Government for balance portion of Ravi Canal and as and when the compensation payable to the land owners is worked out, the same shall be conveyed to the Punjab Government officials.

He further informed that out of a total of 192kanals to be acquired for the project, only around 5 % remain to be acquired and transferred to the executing agency and that the work is not held up on account of non transfer of this small portion of land to the executing agency.

The Chief Secretary assured the MHA officials that the requirement of funds for compensation shall be worked out in the next fifteen days and conveyed to the Punjab Government.

While observing that Phase II of the plan for comprehensive flood management of River Jhelum and its tributaries is approved as a part of PMDP during 2015-16 and, therefore its execution needs to be accelerated, Dr Mehta requested MHA officials to expedite release of funds under the project so that its implementation could get underway.

Additional Secretary, MHA announced that the approval to the phase II of the flood management plan of river Jhelum shall be conveyed within two months.

